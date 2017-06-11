St. Paul Firefighters Free 2 People Trapped By Fallen Tree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were hospitalized Sunday after a tree collapsed on them in St. Paul during the morning’s severe weather.
The St. Paul Police Department says the two adults were standing near the tree on the 1800 block of West Minnehaha Avenue when it fell on them, trapping them underneath.
Tree being cut fell on 2 adults at 1829 W M'haha. FFs extricated. Medics 14 & 22 took to Regions non-life threat injuries. Chief 1 command. pic.twitter.com/upZhVeXRgT
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) June 11, 2017
Firefighters responded and extricated the victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought them to Regions Hospital for treatment.
Sunday morning’s storms lashed central Minnesota with strong winds, heavy rain and hail. The system slammed into the Twin Cities metro, downing trees and flooding roads.
At one point, Xcel Energy said 132,000 households had lost power. By mid-day, thousands remained without service with no word on when it should be expected back.