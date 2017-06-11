St. Paul Firefighters Free 2 People Trapped By Fallen Tree

June 11, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: St. Paul, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were hospitalized Sunday after a tree collapsed on them in St. Paul during the morning’s severe weather.

The St. Paul Police Department says the two adults were standing near the tree on the 1800 block of West Minnehaha Avenue when it fell on them, trapping them underneath.

Firefighters responded and extricated the victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought them to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Sunday morning’s storms lashed central Minnesota with strong winds, heavy rain and hail. The system slammed into the Twin Cities metro, downing trees and flooding roads.

At one point, Xcel Energy said 132,000 households had lost power. By mid-day, thousands remained without service with no word on when it should be expected back.

