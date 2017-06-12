SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS: Goodhue & Rice counties until 2:30 p.m.; Dodge County until 2:15 p.m.
More Storms Rolling Into Minnesota | Live Radar Images | Watch The Latest Forecast | Get The Wx App

2 Injured In Wisconsin Home Explosion

June 12, 2017 1:34 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in the hospital – one with severe burns – after an explosion at a residence in northern Wisconsin.

On Thursday at 3:18 p.m., the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that there was an explosion at a residence on Hazel Street in the Village of Winter. Deputies and fire crews responded.

Authorities say the residence sustained extensive damage and two of the occupants were injured.

An adult victim was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Center in St. Paul with severe burns. Another adult victim was taken to Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake by ambulance.

The condition and identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch