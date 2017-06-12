2 Injured In Wisconsin Home Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in the hospital – one with severe burns – after an explosion at a residence in northern Wisconsin.
On Thursday at 3:18 p.m., the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that there was an explosion at a residence on Hazel Street in the Village of Winter. Deputies and fire crews responded.
Authorities say the residence sustained extensive damage and two of the occupants were injured.
An adult victim was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Center in St. Paul with severe burns. Another adult victim was taken to Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake by ambulance.
The condition and identities of the victims are not being released at this time.
The cause of the explosion is being investigated.