4 Things To Know: 1 Year Since Pulse Nightclub Massacre, Penguins Win Stanley Cup & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the one-year remembrance of the deadly shooting at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub to the first-ever Twin’s draft party at Target Field, here is a look at the top four stories from June 12, 2017.

U.S. Remembers Victims Of Pulse Nightclub Attack 1 Year Later

Monday marks exactly one year since the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Forty-nine people were killed after Omar Mateen opened fire inside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Police shot and killed Mateen after a three-hour standoff.

Orlando’s mayor signed a proclamation declaring Monday “Orlando United Day.”

As part of that, the city has planned a day of tributes, including a ceremony of remembrance outside the club.

Montana Congressman Pleads Guilty to Assault

Montana congressman-elect Greg Gianforte has agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident involving a reporter.

The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs was asking Gianforte a question about healthcare. That’s when Jacobs said Gianforte body slammed him.

Gianforte initially blamed Jacobs, but has since apologized.

He’s also promised to donate $50,000 to the committee to protect journalists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Win 2017 Stanley Cup

For a second year in a row the Pittsburgh Penguins are the Stanley Cup champs.

The Penguins knocked off the Nashville Predators in the best of seven series to claim the franchise’s fifth NHL title.

Penguins captain Sydney Crosby was awarded the Conn Smyth trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Twins To Host First-Ever Draft Party At Target Field

The Minnesota Twins will host their first-ever Draft Party at Target Field.

Fans are encouraged to come to the ballpark when gates open at 5:30 p.m.

This year, the Twins will pick first overall for the third time in club history.

The last time the team selected first overall was in 2001, when they picked Joe Mauer.