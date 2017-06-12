Connexus Lineman Seriously Hurt During Storm Clean-Up In Becker

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Connexus Energy say a journey lineman remains in the intensive care/burn unit at Hennepin County Medical Center after being injured during storm clean-up on Sunday.
Severe weather swept across central Minnesota Sunday morning, with strong winds and hail causing damage to several homes and power lines. The lineman was working on storm clean-up northwest of Becker when he suffered extensive injuries to his right hand and both legs after making electrical contact.
Connexus officials identified the worker on Monday as Matt Stachowski. He is married with two children, and has been with the company for 15 years.
His wife says doctors are amazed he’s alive, though he is expected to remain hospitalized for several weeks. Stachowski has a CaringBridge page is his progress is monitored.