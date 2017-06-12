Crash Leads To Discovery Of Man Shot In Chest In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— Minneapolis Police are investigating an apparent homicide after a man was discovered shot dead in the chest in a stolen van in Minneapolis.
Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of 32nd Street West and Blaisdell Avenue South just before 1:30 Monday morning on reports of a van that had crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male in the driver’s seat who had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities also learned the van had been reported stolen out of Brooklyn Park a few days ago.
The name and identity of the man will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No homes in the area sustained any damage, but a fence and a fire hydrant were wrecked as a result of the crash.