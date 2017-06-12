Delta Pulls Sponsorship From Theater Company After Caesar-Trump Production

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines is pulling sponsorship from a theater after the company says it went too far in one of its scenes.
The Public Theater is a New York City based theater company. Its portrayal of “Julius Caesar” featured a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit getting stabbed to death onstage.
Delta says its pulling sponsorship from The Public Theater “effective immediately.”
However, many noticed the company sponsored another staging of the play at the Guthrie Theater in which the Caesar character was portrayed as an Obama lookalike.
In a statement, Delta said, “No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values. Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste.”
Bank of America also pulled sponsorship from the theater. The president’s son, Eric Trump, thanked the two companies for doing quote “the right thing.”