SEVERE T-STORM WATCH: Buffalo County, Wis., until 7 p.m. | Full Story | Live Radar | Latest Forecast | Wx App

Latvian Man Accused Of Hacking Scheme Makes 1st U.S. Court Appearance

June 12, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: Peteris Sahurovs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Latvian man has made an initial appearance in U.S. federal court for his alleged involvement in a hacking scheme that caused internet users to lose millions of dollars.

Twenty-eight-year-old Peteris Sahurovs was indicted in 2011 in a “scareware” scheme that targeted the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s website.

The indictment says Sahurovs and an accomplice created a phony advertising agency and bought ads on startribune.com, then infected computer users who visited the site with malware. The affected computer users were tricked into buying purported antivirus software.

The scheme generated more than $2 million.

Sahurovs was arrested in Latvia in June 2011 but fled after a Latvian court released him. He was arrested in Poland last fall and extradited to the U.S.

The federal defender’s office will represent him, but he hasn’t yet been assigned an attorney.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch