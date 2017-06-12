Sylvia Fowles Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx improved to 9-0 after beating the Dallas Wings Sunday, and Sylvia Fowles is the biggest reason for the team’s hot start.
Fowles was named the WNBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. In two games over the last week, Fowles averaged 25.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She shot 70.5 percent from the field in the two wins (24-for-34).
Fowles had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Friday’s win at Washington. She followed that with 30 points and nine rebounds in Sunday’s win over Dallas.
She leads the WNBA in field goal accuracy at 66 percent, is second in scoring at 21.9 points per game and second in rebounding at 10.1 per game. The Lynx host the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.