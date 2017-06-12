Sheriff: Walnut Grove Police Chief Arrested In Prostitution Sting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the Walnut Grove police chief was one of three men arrested on Friday in connection with a prostitution sting in western Minnesota.

Michael Robert Zeug, 45 of Walnut Grove, 41-year-old Scott Glenn Berglund of Montevideo and 40-year-old Javier Bulmaro Turrubiartes of Renville were all arrested in connection with the case. Zeug was charged with one count of engaging in, hiring or agreeing to hire a minor to engage in prostitution. Zeug allegedly solicited sex with a girl he believed to be 17 years old.

Berglund was charged with one count of engaging in, hiring or agreeing to hire a minor to engage in prostitution for allegedly soliciting sex from a female he believed to be 17 years old. Turrubiartes was charged with one count of engaging in, hiring or agreeing to hire a minor to engage in prostitution and one count of solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct. He allegedly solicited sex with a girl he believed to be 15 years old.

The arrests were part of Operation Guardian Angel, where law enforcement posted advertisements on the Backpage and Craigslist web sites looking for people wanting to engage in sex with minors.

Zeug, who is the police chief of Walnut Grove, is accused of initiating communication with who he believed to be a 17-year-old girl. The charges state he told the girl it wasn’t his first time and wanted reassurance she wasn’t working with law enforcement. He asked the girl sexual questions and asked her to send him nude photos. He also asked her to stand at the front of the house and flash him as he drove by to prove she wasn’t involved with law enforcement.

Zeug was spotted doing multiple laps around the residence and the area once he was given the address of the supposed girl. He was arrested near the residence in Redwood Falls.

If convicted, Zeug faces up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.