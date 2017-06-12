SEVERE T-STORM WATCH: Buffalo County, Wis., until 7 p.m. | Full Story | Live Radar | Latest Forecast | Wx App

Tips On Dealing With Storm Damage

June 12, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: Severe Weather

After severe weather tore though Minnesota Sunday, the Minnesota Commerce Department is offering tips to Minnesotans affected by the storm.

Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman offered the following tips:

  • Notify your insurance company or agent as soon as you can to start the claims process.
  • Make temporary inexpensive repairs to prevent further damage.
  • Record the damage.
  • If you need to relocate because of damage to your home, keep receipts for your temporary living expenses.
  • Work with the insurance company adjuster.
  • The adjuster will provide you with a proof-of-loss form.
  • You have the right to choose which contractor will repair your home.
  • Insist on detailed, written estimates for repairs.
  • Prepare a written contract agreement with anyone you hire.
  • Your homeowners insurance will generally cover removal of a fallen tree only if it caused damage to your house or other insured structure.
  • Storm damage to your vehicle may be covered by your auto insurance.
  • Contact the Minnesota Commerce Department if you have a problem with your insurance company or agent.

To see more tips on how to plan ahead and what to do after a disaster strikes, click here.

