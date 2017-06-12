Tips On Dealing With Storm Damage

After severe weather tore though Minnesota Sunday, the Minnesota Commerce Department is offering tips to Minnesotans affected by the storm.
Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman offered the following tips:
- Notify your insurance company or agent as soon as you can to start the claims process.
- Make temporary inexpensive repairs to prevent further damage.
- Record the damage.
- If you need to relocate because of damage to your home, keep receipts for your temporary living expenses.
- Work with the insurance company adjuster.
- The adjuster will provide you with a proof-of-loss form.
- You have the right to choose which contractor will repair your home.
- Insist on detailed, written estimates for repairs.
- Prepare a written contract agreement with anyone you hire.
- Your homeowners insurance will generally cover removal of a fallen tree only if it caused damage to your house or other insured structure.
- Storm damage to your vehicle may be covered by your auto insurance.
- Contact the Minnesota Commerce Department if you have a problem with your insurance company or agent.
To see more tips on how to plan ahead and what to do after a disaster strikes, click here.