Tap Talk: Boom Room Jazz Returns To Boom Island Brewing Co.

Summer is almost here! Which, for many Minnesotans, means enjoying patios, outdoor concerts and festivals.

This summer, Boom Island Brewing Company is combining all three by bringing back the Boom Room!

Boom Room Jazz began as a way to highlight the Twin Cities’ jazz scene.

Being musicians themselves, owners Kevin and Qiuxia Welch wanted their space to also be a place that showcased local music.

Thus, with the help of the Minnesota Hard Bop Collective, and drummer, Jesse Simon, they created Boom Room Jazz.

Saturdays at 7 p.m. musicians play in the taproom, located on Washington Avenue N. Guests not only get to enjoy vibrant music, but they also get to enjoy vibrant Belgian brews from the Minneapolis brewery.

The concert series kicked off on June 3 with a performance by the Minnesota Hard Bop Collective and Jordan Anderson.

It returns on Saturday, June 24 with a performance by Cole Mahlum and the Talking Guitars.

Then, Minnesota Hard Bop Collective Organ Trio will place Saturday, July 1.

Boom Room Jazz runs through August 19, but some acts still have yet to be named.

For more information, visit Boom Island Brewing Company online.