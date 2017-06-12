SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS: Blue Earth and Waseca counties until 1:30 p.m. | Local Radar | Forecast | Wx App

Tap Talk: Boom Room Jazz Returns To Boom Island Brewing Co.

June 12, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Boom Island Brewing Company, Boom Room Jazz, Katie Fraser, Tap Talk

Summer is almost here! Which, for many Minnesotans, means enjoying patios, outdoor concerts and festivals.

This summer, Boom Island Brewing Company is combining all three by bringing back the Boom Room!

Boom Room Jazz began as a way to highlight the Twin Cities’ jazz scene.

Being musicians themselves, owners Kevin and Qiuxia Welch wanted their space to also be a place that showcased local music.

Thus, with the help of the Minnesota Hard Bop Collective, and drummer, Jesse Simon, they created Boom Room Jazz.

Saturdays at 7 p.m. musicians play in the taproom, located on Washington Avenue N. Guests not only get to enjoy vibrant music, but they also get to enjoy vibrant Belgian brews from the Minneapolis brewery.

The concert series kicked off on June 3 with a performance by the Minnesota Hard Bop Collective and Jordan Anderson.

It returns on Saturday, June 24 with a performance by Cole Mahlum and the Talking Guitars.

Then, Minnesota Hard Bop Collective Organ Trio will place Saturday, July 1.

Boom Room Jazz runs through August 19, but some acts still have yet to be named.

For more information, visit Boom Island Brewing Company online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch