SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS: Martin and Watonwan counties until 12:30 p.m. Local Radar | Forecast | Wx App

No Injuries After Fire Damages Science Building On U Of Iowa Campus

June 12, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Iowa, University Of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused a fire at the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.

Authorities say firefighters were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to the Bowen Science Building. It took them about 30 minutes to put out the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

A damage estimated isn’t yet available.

The building opened in 1972. It houses a variety of department and teacher offices and classrooms.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch