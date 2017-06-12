Waite Park Offering Brush Pick-Up After Sunday Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The City of Waite Park is offering brush pick-up for residents hardest hit by Sunday’s severe weather that tore across central Minnesota.
City officials say several trees were blown down as a result of Sunday’s storm. As a result, crews will be out doing brush pick-up in the hardest hit areas. Residents are told to cut up their tree limbs, branches and trunks into manageable pieces and leave them along the curb to be picked up.
Officials say no tree stumps will be picked up. Crews will be out at the most heavily-affected areas first, then follow with street sweeping and continue pick-up for the rest of the city as time allows.