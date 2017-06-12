Waite Park Offering Brush Pick-Up After Sunday Storms

June 12, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Brush Pick-Up, Severe Weather, Waite Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The City of Waite Park is offering brush pick-up for residents hardest hit by Sunday’s severe weather that tore across central Minnesota.

City officials say several trees were blown down as a result of Sunday’s storm. As a result, crews will be out doing brush pick-up in the hardest hit areas. Residents are told to cut up their tree limbs, branches and trunks into manageable pieces and leave them along the curb to be picked up.

Officials say no tree stumps will be picked up. Crews will be out at the most heavily-affected areas first, then follow with street sweeping and continue pick-up for the rest of the city as time allows.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch