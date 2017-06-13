Best Minnesota Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Cortney Mohnk

If your beer-loving dad has a favorite brew, perhaps he’d like to see where it got its start. Or maybe sampling innovative new concoctions is more his thing. It’s a pretty safe bet that if your dad likes beer – consuming it, making it, or learning more about it – he’ll love drinking it steps from where it’s crafted. For a fun Father’s Day outing, check out these five Minnesota breweries this year.

August Schell Brewing Co.

1860 Schell Road

New Ulm, MN 56073

(507) 354-5528

www.schellsbrewery.com The Schell family brewery has been owned and operated by six generations of award-winning German beer crafters. Since 1860, their brewery has been the pride of New Ulm, a Minnesota town that August Schell himself helped to co-found. If a trip to this quaint German-influenced town and a brewery tour sounds ideal for dad, make sure to arrive early. Ticket sales begin at noon for the two tours available at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Father’s Day. Reservations are not taken by phone and tickets are first come, first served.

Surly Brewing Co.

520 Malcolm Ave. S.E.

Minneapolis, MN 55414

(763) 999-4040

www.surlybrewing.com Beer-loving dads will be in heaven selecting from up to 24 different Surly brews in the Beer Hall. The Coffee Bender Oatmeal Brown Ale or Xtra-Citra Pale Ale are two we recommend. Brewhouse tours are also available for those who want a behind-the-scenes peak into the workings of Surly. Must be 12 years of age to tour and wearing closed-toe shoes.

Voyageur Brewing Company

233 W. Highway 61

Grand Marais, MN 55604

(218) 387-3163

www.voyageurbrewing.com Make the jaunt with dad to scenic Grand Marais, not only for the town's idyllic vibe or views of Lake Superior, but for the special Father's Day tour at Voyageur Brewing Company. Get a peek into the ingredients, equipment and process that go into making Voyageur craft beers. Samples are doled out to the 21 and older crowd but children are welcome to join as well. Make sure to reserve your spot online for this special 1 p.m. Father's Day tour in which dads get to take home a free gift. Plan on having a tasty bite to eat (mmm cheese curds and pork sliders) and beer flight in the taproom too.

Fulton Beer

414 6th Ave. N.

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(612) 333-3208

www.fultonbeer.com For Minneapolis-made suds, stop by the Fulton taproom and brewery. Sip on the 300 Mosaic Hops or try the Ringer American Pale Ale before they discontinue it soon. Father’s Day brings in the live music of Rezilientz from 3 to 5 p.m. If dad’s a fan of rock or pop from the 70s on, he’ll love their fun vibe.