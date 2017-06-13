Best Minnesota Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Cortney Mohnk
If your beer-loving dad has a favorite brew, perhaps he’d like to see where it got its start. Or maybe sampling innovative new concoctions is more his thing. It’s a pretty safe bet that if your dad likes beer – consuming it, making it, or learning more about it – he’ll love drinking it steps from where it’s crafted. For a fun Father’s Day outing, check out these five Minnesota breweries this year.
August Schell Brewing Co.
1860 Schell Road
New Ulm, MN 56073
(507) 354-5528
www.schellsbrewery.com
The Schell family brewery has been owned and operated by six generations of award-winning German beer crafters. Since 1860, their brewery has been the pride of New Ulm, a Minnesota town that August Schell himself helped to co-found. If a trip to this quaint German-influenced town and a brewery tour sounds ideal for dad, make sure to arrive early. Ticket sales begin at noon for the two tours available at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Father’s Day. Reservations are not taken by phone and tickets are first come, first served.
Surly Brewing Co.
520 Malcolm Ave. S.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(763) 999-4040
www.surlybrewing.com
Beer-loving dads will be in heaven selecting from up to 24 different Surly brews in the Beer Hall. The Coffee Bender Oatmeal Brown Ale or Xtra-Citra Pale Ale are two we recommend. Brewhouse tours are also available for those who want a behind-the-scenes peak into the workings of Surly. Must be 12 years of age to tour and wearing closed-toe shoes.
Voyageur Brewing Company
233 W. Highway 61
Grand Marais, MN 55604
(218) 387-3163
www.voyageurbrewing.com
Make the jaunt with dad to scenic Grand Marais, not only for the town’s idyllic vibe or views of Lake Superior, but for the special Father’s Day tour at Voyageur Brewing Company. Get a peek into the ingredients, equipment and process that go into making Voyageur craft beers. Samples are doled out to the 21 and older crowd but children are welcome to join as well. Make sure to reserve your spot online for this special 1 p.m. Father’s Day tour in which dads get to take home a free gift. Plan on having a tasty bite to eat (mmm cheese curds and pork sliders) and beer flight in the taproom too.
Fulton Beer
414 6th Ave. N.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 333-3208
www.fultonbeer.com
For Minneapolis-made suds, stop by the Fulton taproom and brewery. Sip on the 300 Mosaic Hops or try the Ringer American Pale Ale before they discontinue it soon. Father’s Day brings in the live music of Rezilientz from 3 to 5 p.m. If dad’s a fan of rock or pop from the 70s on, he’ll love their fun vibe.
Indeed Brewing Company
711 15th Ave. N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 843-5090
www.indeedbrewing.com
Belly up to the Indeed taproom bar or bask on the sunny patio while you enjoy some Minnesota craft beer. We suggest the specialty Mexican Honey Imperial Lager before it’s gone. The Market BBQ food truck is slated to be there on Father’s Day so dad can enjoy some good eats as well. Don’t forget to treat him to a growler to go.
