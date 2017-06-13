Trump’s Visit To Iowa Rescheduled For June 21

June 13, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first visit to Iowa since taking office has been rescheduled for June 21.

His campaign website says his appearance at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Trump had been scheduled to visit Cedar Rapids on June 1. But a May 27 news release said the trip was postponed “due to an unforeseen change” in his schedule.

Trump’s last appearance in Iowa occurred in Des Moines during his “Thank You” tour as president-elect in December. Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes in November.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

