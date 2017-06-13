Driver Arrested In Plymouth Fatal Pedestrian Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 56-year-old woman was arrested Monday after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Plymouth Monday night.
Plymouth police and fire were called to the crash involving a pedestrian at about 5:48 p.m. on the 700 block of County Road 101. When authorities arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified the victim as a 56-year-old woman from Plymouth. Her name has not been released.
An investigation shows the driver was heading northbound on County Road 101 and hit the pedestrian from behind as she was walking northbound on the sidewalk. The driver, identified as 56-year-old Luann Johnson of Medina, was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.
Johnson has not yet been charged, pending blood tests. The incident remains under investigation.