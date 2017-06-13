Minnesota Legislature Files Suit Against Gov. Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Legislative leaders filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning against Gov. Mark Dayton, following a threat to shut down the Minnesota legislature.
The unprecedented issue is in response to Dayton vetoing legislative funding, after he says Republicans forced him into signing a controversial tax bill.
The governor’s shutdown threat could mean the largest mass layoff in Minnesota since 2015; that could include up to 230 regular Minnesota House employees and 204 Senate staffers.
The money runs out July 1. Dayton is calling for a special session do-over.
Republican leaders in the House and Senate say the Governor’s veto of their funding is unconstitutional.