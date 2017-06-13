SEVERE WEATHER: Weather AlertsRadar | Forecast | Severe Weather CenterWeather App

Twins Recall Pressly With Bullpen Struggling

June 13, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Alex Wimmers, Minnesota Twins, Ryan Pressly, Twins Bullpen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have recalled right-hander Ryan Pressly from Triple-A Rochester, the latest change in their chewed-up bullpen.

Pressly was promoted before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle to take the place of right-hander Alex Wimmers, who was sent down Monday following a rough appearance during a 14-3 defeat by the Mariners.

Twins relievers have a collective 5.55 ERA, by far the worst in the major leagues. The Twins have used 17 different pitchers out of the bullpen through 60 games this season, including five appearances by backup catcher Chris Gimenez.

Pressly pitched four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts over three games for the Red Wings. In 22 appearances for the Twins before his demotion, Pressly posted a 9.50 ERA in 18 innings.

