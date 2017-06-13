TORNADO WARNINGS: Pope, Stevens and Swift counties until 7:15 p.m.
Wild Opens 2017 Preseason At Winnipeg

June 13, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Preseason Schedule, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild will play three preseason games at Xcel Energy Center, including home-and-home series against Central Division rivals Colorado, Dallas and Winnipeg.

The Wild announced a seven-game preseason schedule on Tuesday. Minnesota opens the preseason on the road against the Jets at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Sept. 18, followed by a rematch at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 21.

The Wild host the Avalanche on Sept. 23 and then travel to Colorado for a game at Pepsi Center on Sept. 24. Minnesota is at Dallas on Sept. 26 and hosts the Stars on Sept. 30 to wrap up the preseason.

The Wild also will play a road game against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 28 at a location to be announced.

