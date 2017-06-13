Severe Storms Track Across Minn. With More Expected Tonight Strong storms packing a bunch of lightning are flaring up across western Minnesota Tuesday morning – with more severe storms expected in the late evening.

Survey: Over 60 Percent Of People Check Phone Before Bed, In A.M.When it comes to cellphones, can people become addicted? A new survey by Decluttr.com shows checking our cellphone is often the first thing people do in the morning and the last thing people do at night.