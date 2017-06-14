4 Things To Know: London High-Rise Fire, Yanez Trial, Taste Of The Vikings & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From a search and rescue mission in London following a fire at a high-rise building to the Taste of the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, here is a look at the top four stories from June 14, 2017.

At Least 6 Dead, 70 Injured In London High-Rise Fire

Search and rescue operations are underway after a major fire at an apartment building in London.

More than 70 people are being treated for injuries. Officials have confirmed at least 6 deaths, but that number will likely continue to grow.

So far, there’s no word on how the fire started.

Jury Deliberations Enter 3rd Day In Yanez Trial

Jurors are entering their third day of deliberations in the manslaughter trial of a St. Anthony Police Officer.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop last summer.

Prosecutors argue the shooting was not justified because Castile wasn’t reaching for his gun and complied with Yanez’s commands. Yanez testified he did see the gun and feared for his life.

The jury will reconvene at 8:30 a.m.

It’s World Blood Donor Day

Wednesday is World Blood Donor Day.

Hospitals and blood centers say this time of year is when donations are lowest, so they really need help.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Just one donation can help save the lives of up to three people.

U.S. Bank Stadium Hosts Taste Of The Vikings Wednesday

U.S. Bank Stadium will host Taste of the Vikings Wednesday.

The annual food and wine event raises money to help feed hungry children in Minnesota. Vikings players and coaches will be there to sign autographs and serve dishes.

Tickets are $175 each and are still available.

That one ticket can provide 525 meals for kids in need.