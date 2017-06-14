Officials Investigate Child’s Death In Osseo

June 14, 2017 7:27 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child died in Osseo Tuesday evening.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, just after 8 p.m. first responders were called to a medical emergency at a house on the 8700 block of Jefferson Highway.

Upon arrival, they began administering care to the child, but the victim was pronounced dead soon after.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will look into finding the cause of death.

The child’s name and age has not been released.

