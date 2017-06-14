Maplewood Woman Identified As Victim Of New York Hit-And-Run

June 14, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Maplewood

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the person killed in a hit-and-run accident last week at the Buffalo airport was a 53-year-old Minnesota woman.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police say Daisy Josiah was riding in a pickup truck that was hit by another vehicle late on the night of June 7 on the entrance road to Buffalo Niagara International Airport in suburban Cheektowaga.

Josiah was from Maplewood, in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Four other people in the pickup were injured, including three from the same area of Minnesota and a Buffalo resident.

Officials say the Buffalo resident had just picked up the others at the airport.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the pickup was from the nearby Buffalo suburb of Williamsville. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

