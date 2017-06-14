Police Investigate After 1 Killed In N. Mpls. Shooting

June 14, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Police Department, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one person dead Tuesday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m. officers received a call of a car crash at the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Knox Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned a vehicle hit several cars before coming to rest in the middle of the street

Through further investigation, officers found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police are investigating where the shooting may have happened, and who pulled the trigger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch