Police Investigate After 1 Killed In N. Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one person dead Tuesday night.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m. officers received a call of a car crash at the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Knox Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers learned a vehicle hit several cars before coming to rest in the middle of the street
Through further investigation, officers found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Police are investigating where the shooting may have happened, and who pulled the trigger.