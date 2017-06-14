Shakopee Schools Superintendent To Resign

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The superintendent of Shakopee Public Schools is set to resign next week.
An agenda for the district’s school board meeting Monday says the board will vote on whether to accept superintendent Rod Thompson’s resignation.
The announcement comes amid questions surrounding a $4.5 million budget shortfall in the school district earlier this year. The district had to cut two jobs due to the funding problems, which it said were due to “human error.”
The Shakopee Valley News reports Thompson has been under police investigation since May 31 for personal use of his district credit card, including a trip to Nashville with his wife in September. He told the news outlet the trip was initially business related, but turned personal.
Monday’s meeting will also include a visitor comment portion shortly after the board votes on the resignation.