Straight-Line Winds – Not Tornado – Leave Trail Of Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say the tornado that touched down in western Minnesota Tuesday evening caused no damage or injuries, but straight-line winds later in the night damaged farms and homes.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the twister touched down around 7 p.m. near Long Lake, east of Morris, and traveled north, crossing Highway 28 before dissipating.
The twister appears to have caused no damage or injuries.
Shortly after the tornado, deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of straight-line winds near Alberta. The sheriff’s office says the winds downed trees and caused extensive damage to grain bins in a Cargill elevator.
As the storm moved north, at least 16 other structures sustained damage, the sheriff’s office said. One home in Donnelly was severely damaged.
No injuries were reported in connection to the straight-line winds.