Wayzata Police Seek Help Finding Man With Medical Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the west metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man with a medical condition.
The Wayzata Police Department says that Kenneth Keith Moore was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Orchard Lane and Watertown Road in Long Lake.
Moore suffers from a medical condition and it’s not known if he has his medication with him.
Police describe Moore as standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing around 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, khaki shorts and brown jacket.
Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call 952-258-5321.