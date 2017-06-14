Wayzata Police Seek Help Finding Man With Medical Condition

June 14, 2017 3:26 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the west metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man with a medical condition.

The Wayzata Police Department says that Kenneth Keith Moore was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Orchard Lane and Watertown Road in Long Lake.

Moore suffers from a medical condition and it’s not known if he has his medication with him.

(credit: Wayzata Police Department)

Police describe Moore as standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing around 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, khaki shorts and brown jacket.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call 952-258-5321.

