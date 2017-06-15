2 Injured In Overnight North Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been injured – one critically – in an late Wednesday evening shooting in north Minneapolis, according to police.
Officers responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 2800 block of Humboldt Avenue North on the report of a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man on the street with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital (NMHH) where he’s in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening wound to his leg in the same incident and checked into NMHH as officers were processing the scene.
Police say there is no suspect information that will be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to text their tip to 847411 or call the MPD TIP line at 612-692-TIPS.