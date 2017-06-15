2 Injured In Overnight North Mpls. Shooting

June 15, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: North Minneapolis, Shooting With Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been injured – one critically – in an late Wednesday evening shooting in north Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 2800 block of Humboldt Avenue North on the report of a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man on the street with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital (NMHH) where he’s in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening wound to his leg in the same incident and checked into NMHH as officers were processing the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information that will be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to text their tip to 847411 or call the MPD TIP line at 612-692-TIPS.

str north minneapolis double shooting 061517 0615t040305 mov 2 Injured In Overnight North Mpls. Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch