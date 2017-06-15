4 Things To Know: Virginia Shooting Latest, Yanez Trial & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest in the Jeronimo Yanez and Bill Cosby trials to the U.S. Open in Wisconsin, here are the four things to know for Thursday, June 15.
Virginia Shooting Update
President Donald Trump visited Congressman Steve Scalise at a Washington, D.C. hospital last night. Scalise was one of four people shot during a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. He’s currently in critical condition. The gunman, identified as 66 year old James Hodgkinson, died after a shootout with police.
Yanez Trial Latest
Jurors are returning for their fourth day of deliberations in the manslaughter trial of St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a handgun. Castile had a permit and prosecutors say Yanez overreacted. Yanez testified Castile was pulling out the gun despite his orders and he feared for his life.
Cosby Trial
The jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case is also reconvening for a fourth day of deliberations. Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand says the Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia mansion in 2004. Cosby says incident was consensual.
U.S. Open
This week, Wisconsin is the center of the golf world as the 117th U.S. Open gets underway at Erin Hills. The practice rounds kicked off Monday… and tournament play started just a few minutes ago. About 35,000 people are expected to see all the action daily.