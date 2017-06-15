Police: Man Found Shot In Groin, Stomach In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the groin and abdomen Thursday evening in south Minneapolis.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South just after 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
The victim is in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.
A portion of Cedar Avenue was closed as the Minneapolis Crime Lab technicians gathered evidence.
Police are searching for the suspect, who they say may be a Native American man wearing who was wearing a black polo shirt and gray shorts.
