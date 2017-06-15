Police: Man Found Shot In Groin, Stomach In South Minneapolis

June 15, 2017 8:02 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the groin and abdomen Thursday evening in south Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South just after 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The victim is in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.

A portion of Cedar Avenue was closed as the Minneapolis Crime Lab technicians gathered evidence.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they say may be a Native American man wearing who was wearing a black polo shirt and gray shorts.

