Driver Hurt After Vehicle Hits House In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle plowed into a house Thursday morning in St. Paul.
Police say the incident happened near the intersection of George St. E. and Livingston Ave., which is south and east of Harriet Island and near the St. Paul Downtown Airport. A picture from the scene shows a red SUV causing damage after crashing into the front porch of the home.
Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver likely suffered a possible medical situation before the accident, which is still under investigation.