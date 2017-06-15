Driver Hurt After Vehicle Hits House In St. Paul

June 15, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Car Hits House, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle plowed into a house Thursday morning in St. Paul.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of George St. E. and Livingston Ave., which is south and east of Harriet Island and near the St. Paul Downtown Airport. A picture from the scene shows a red SUV causing damage after crashing into the front porch of the home.

st paul crash Driver Hurt After Vehicle Hits House In St. Paul

(credit: St. Paul Police Department)

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver likely suffered a possible medical situation before the accident, which is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch