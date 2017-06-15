Homemade Explosive Device Found In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Cloud say a homemade explosive device was found Thursday morning near some dumpsters.
The St. Cloud Police Department said the suspicious device was reported in the 10 block of 15th Avenue South and officers surrounded it with armored vehicles to protect nearby buildings.
Shortly after, the Minneapolis Bomb Squad confirmed the device was a bomb and successfully removed it.
Two nearby businesses closed for a time as authorities dealt with the bomb.
St. Cloud police say the incident remains under investigation.