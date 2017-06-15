Twins Honor Prince With Umbrellas, T-Shirts, Fireworks

June 15, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Twins, Prince, Prince Night, Purple Rain, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will be honoring Minneapolis icon Prince during a game with the Cleveland Indians.

“Prince Night” is scheduled Friday night at Target Field. The first 10,000 fans at the stadium will receive limited edition “Purple Rain” umbrellas. During the seventh inning stretch, fans will be asked to open the umbrella in a moment of remembrance of the late rock star.

Twins players will wear special Prince-themed T-shirts during batting practice. The shirts will be auctioned off at twinsbaseball.com to benefit Archive Minneapolis for music grants in Minneapolis public schools.

Prince-themed fireworks are planned following the conclusion of the game.

Prince died in April 2016 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

