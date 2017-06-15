Reality Check: Minnesota Legislature’s Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Legislature’s lawsuit against the Governor gets its first hearing June 26 in Ramsey County District Court. Surprisingly, it’s not the only legislature in America suing a governor.

Minnesota Republican leaders are suing the Gov. Mark Dayton for eliminating all funding for the House and Senate. The lawsuit calls it an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers.

“We’re at a point where we just don’t feel like we’re going to be able to move forward, so the lawsuit appears to be the only direction we have at this point,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.

Minnesota isn’t the only state facing a constitutional conflict, and it’s not the only state legislature suing the governor.

“The Democrat controlled New Mexico Legislature is suing Republican Governor Susana Martinez.”

In New Mexico the Democratic Legislature is suing the Republican Governor, who also vetoed legislative funding last April in a budget dispute. That lawsuit claimed the veto “would seek to defund and effectively abolish the legislative branch of government.”

The New Mexico Supreme Court refused to hear the case, and urged the governor and legislature to reach a compromise. Last week, they did — a budget agreement no one likes.

The Minnesota lawsuit goes to court in about a week, and if the two sides can’t reach agreement, funding for the house and senate could end July 1.

Gov. Dayton says he vetoed funding for the legislature to force them to come back in Special Session and repeal parts of bill he signed, but doesn’t like.