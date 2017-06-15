Mike Zimmer Says Eye Is ‘Perfect’ After 8 Surgeries

June 15, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says the retina in his right eye that has required eight surgeries is “perfect” as he prepares to take a little break before training camp.

gettyimages 629160398 Mike Zimmer Says Eye Is Perfect After 8 Surgeries

Mike Zimmer (credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Zimmer says he met with his eye doctor on Wednesday for another checkup. The coach says his doctor told him he “would be absolutely shocked” if Zimmer experienced a recurrence of the problems in his right eye.

Zimmer was ordered to take a two-week break from the team earlier this month to help his eye recover.

Now Zimmer says the primary concern would be to see problems surface in his left eye. They will closely monitor both eyes to try to catch any issues much sooner than they did last season, when Zimmer had to miss a game while recovering from a surgery.

