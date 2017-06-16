4 Things To Know: ISIS Leader Reportedly Killed, Prince Day & More

June 16, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know, ISIS Leader, Jeronimo Yanez, Kellogg's, Prince Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From an ISIS leader reportedly killed by Russian military to the latest in the Jeronimo Yanez trial, here are the four things to know for Friday, June 16.

ISIS Leader Killed

The leader of ISIS may be dead. Russian military is claiming to have killed leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during an airstrike late last month. They say the strike targeted a meeting in Syria and led to the deaths of about 30 mid-level militant leaders and 300 fighters as well. The U.S. led anti-Islamic state group coalition says it cannot confirm the report by Russia.

Yanez Trial Continues

We’re entering the fifth day of deliberations in the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez. The St. Anthony policeman shot and killed Philando Castile after stopping his car in Falcon Heights last summer. Prosecutors charged Yanez with manslaughter. He says he shot in self-defense. If jurors can’t reach a decision after further debate, the judge could declare a mistrial.

Kellogg’s Targets Millennials

Kellogg’s Cereal is hoping to appeal to millennials. The company is launching the “whatever froots your loops” – or do what makes you happy — campaign to target “generation y” consumers. It includes gear and accessories like these $40 sunglasses with interchangeable face plates and arms in a variety of bright colors.

Prince Day

It’s Prince Day at Target Field. Tonight the first place Twins take on the second place Indians in the start of a 4-game series. For “Prince Night,” the first 10-thousand fans will receive a Purple Rain umbrella. During the 7th inning stretch, fans will be asked to open them in a moment of rememberance of the late singer. Prince themed fireworks are also planned for after the game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch