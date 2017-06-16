State Patrol: Teen Killed In Cottonwood County Rollover

June 16, 2017 1:08 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy is dead after a rollover crash Friday morning in southwest Minnesota.

The fatal crash happened in Cottonwood County on Highway 30 in Storden just after 7:30 a.m., says the Minnesota State Patrol.

The 17-year-old victim, from Storden, was driving a Chrysler Sebring when he apparently went off the highway, overcorrected, then went left the highway again.

The vehicle hit a sign post before vaulting across a drainage ditch and rolling several times.

The state patrol is investigating, and say the victim was wearing a seat belt. He was the vehicle’s sole passenger.

