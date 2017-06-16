Lorde Coming To Xcel Energy Center Next Year

June 16, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Lorde, Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of the world’s biggest pop stars is coming to the Xcel Energy Center next year.

Lorde announced the dates for her upcoming North American tour Friday. The announcement comes on the same day Lorde’s second album, “Melodrama,” was released.

The tour of the same name will stop in St. Paul on March 23, 2018.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, in person at the Xcel Energy Center or by calling 800-359-2525.

The 20-year-old singer won two Grammy awards for her triple-platinum debut album, “Pure Heroine.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch