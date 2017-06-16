Police: Men Arrested After Trespassing, Filming Video With AK-47s

June 16, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men have been arrested and others cited after they allegedly trespassed onto a Minneapolis property and filmed a video using multiple firearms, including an AK-47, according to police.

Police say officers were dispatched at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on the call of a person with a gun in the area of Dowling Avenue North and Port of Minneapolis Drive.

A security guard reported that he was patrolling the private property and came across a large group of people that were trespassing on the property. The security guard spoke with one of the individuals who said they were filming a video.

When the security guard asked them to leave, one of the men allegedly pointed an AK-47-style rifle at him. The security guard then called 911.

Officers then responded to the scene, searched the area and detained numerous individuals in the area. Officers also recovered about $80,000 in cash, suspected narcotics and 10 firearms that include AK-47 rifles from one of the vehicles.

Police say two men, both 22 years old, were arrested on charges of carrying a weapon without a permit and a narcotics violation, both felonies.

The remaining individuals were cited for trespassing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch