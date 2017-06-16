Police: Men Arrested After Trespassing, Filming Video With AK-47s

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men have been arrested and others cited after they allegedly trespassed onto a Minneapolis property and filmed a video using multiple firearms, including an AK-47, according to police.
Police say officers were dispatched at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on the call of a person with a gun in the area of Dowling Avenue North and Port of Minneapolis Drive.
A security guard reported that he was patrolling the private property and came across a large group of people that were trespassing on the property. The security guard spoke with one of the individuals who said they were filming a video.
When the security guard asked them to leave, one of the men allegedly pointed an AK-47-style rifle at him. The security guard then called 911.
Officers then responded to the scene, searched the area and detained numerous individuals in the area. Officers also recovered about $80,000 in cash, suspected narcotics and 10 firearms that include AK-47 rifles from one of the vehicles.
Police say two men, both 22 years old, were arrested on charges of carrying a weapon without a permit and a narcotics violation, both felonies.
The remaining individuals were cited for trespassing.