U Of M Police Seeks Public’s Help Locating Robbery Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect in a robbery that occurred on campus Monday.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the intersection of 18th Avenue Southeast and 4th Avenue Southeast at about 10:45 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect approached two victims, pointed a gun at them and demanded their valuables.
The two, who are U of M students, gave the suspects their valuables.
The suspect then fled the scene and was later seen boarding a westbound train at the Stadium Village light rail station.
Police said the suspect was described as a white male in his late 20s. He is described as being 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a while polo shirt, dark green shorts, black hat and black shoes.
The victims were unharmed.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677 and reference case number UM-17-217443.