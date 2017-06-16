Vikings Announce 2017 Training Camp Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced their 2017 training camp schedule Friday.
Certain players — including rookies, some injured players and quarterbacks — will report to practice on Sunday, July 23. All other players will report Wednesday, July 26.
The Vikings will hold their first full-team practice on Thursday, July 27. The last day of practice will be Tuesday, August 8. The team’s first preseason game is Thursday, August 10 against the Buffalo Bills.
For the last 52 years, the Vikings have held training camp on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Vikings are looking to bounce back after taking a nosedive last season. After a 5-0 start, the team finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.
The team also announced Friday the release of Tommy Armstrong, a former Nebraska quarterback the team was trying to convert to safety.
Storylines to watch in training camp:
- Is Teddy ready?: Teddy Bridgewater’s continued recovery will be the big story as the Vikings begin practicing. After suffering a gruesome knee injury during practice last year, Bridgewater has made significant progress and has even begun throwing with the team. Time will tell if and when he will return, but all eyes will be on him in Mankato.
- Offensive line woes: Much of the blame for the Vikings’ collapse last season can be laid at the feet of the offensive line. Hoping to fortify the line, the Vikings let former first round draft pick Matt Kalil walk, signed tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers in free agency and drafted center Pat Elflein. The Vikings’ offensive success will rest on the play up front, and we’ll get our first look at the revamped line at training camp.
- Zimmer’s health: Head coach Mike Zimmer says he’s all good after eight eye surgeries. Last year, he missed an NFL game for the first time in his coaching career, and he was away from the team during OTAs for another surgery. Aside from any coaching issues, Zimmer’s health is the primary concern here. He says the eye issues are behind him now; let’s hope – for his sake and the team’s sake – that he’s right.
