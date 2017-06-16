After Yanez Found Not Guilty, Rally Planned At State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Demonstrators plan to rally at the Minnesota State Capitol after a verdict was reached in the trial of the St. Anthony police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile.
A jury found Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangerment by intentionally shooting a firearm.
Three groups – Justice Occupation for Philando, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar and Communities United Against Police Brutality – announced on Facebook earlier in the week they would hold a rally at the State Capitol the day the verdict was read.
After the verdict was announced, the Facebook event was updated.
“This verdict shows how the system is rigged against justice for victims of police terror,” the event’s description read. “If we can’t count this system to just give us justice, we need to come together and make our own justice.”
The rally was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday afternoon, more than 900 people had responded to the event.
