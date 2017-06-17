St. Paul Police: Boy, 3, Dies After Being Struck By Car Driven By Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a car driven by his mother in St. Paul Saturday evening, according to police.
Police were called to a crash at a parking lot on the east side of Harding Senior High School around 5:45 p.m.
At the scene, officers found 39-year-old Wah Has Paw and a car with damage to the front end.
Police said Paw was practicing driving in the parking lot and accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The car struck Paw’s son, Cha Kpaw-mooku and pinned him against a clothing collection box.
Kpaw-mooku was taken to Regions Hospital, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, police said.
Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.