New Study Shows Importance Of Preschool Education

June 17, 2017 10:30 PM

School may be over for grade school, but it is year-round for some of Minnesota’s youngest students, and it looks like their hard work is paying off.

A new national study from the Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology shows the benefits of focusing on education in preschool.

Alise McGregor, founder of Little Newton’s Early Education Center stopped by WCCO to talk about the study.

For more information on the Newton Early Childhood Program, click here.

For more information on the study, click here.

