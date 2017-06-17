YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | 18 Arrested In Protests | Gallery | Shooting Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Crowd Gathers In Loring Park For 2nd Day Of Yanez Verdict Protests

June 17, 2017 5:58 PM By Nina Moini
Filed Under: Jeronimo Yanez, Loring Park, Nina Moini, Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crowd is gathering in Loring Park Saturday evening for a second day of rallies after Officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

The event, called the Solidarity March Against Police Violence and White Silence was announced on Facebook Saturday.

Organizers are calling it day two of action after the not guilty verdict came in Friday. Members of Black Lives Matter Minneapolis are hosting the event, according to Facebook, as well as Nekima Levy-Pounds, who is the former head of the NAACP in Minneapolis. She is also one of many mayoral candidates throwing their hats in the ring.

Close to 1,000 people had responded to the event on Facebook.

Organizers said they are planning on having speakers at the event. A public information officer from the Minneapolis Police Department was also at the event.

Loring Park is in downtown Minneapolis and borders Interstate 94, where protesters marched Friday night. Eighteen people were arrested in that protest.

