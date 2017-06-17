YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | 18 Arrested In Protests | Gallery | Shooting Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Stevie Wonder Speaks On Yanez Verdict At Mpls. Church

June 17, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile, Stevie Wonder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Minneapolis Saturday night, Stevie Wonder made an appearance at New Salem Baptist Church.

He responded to the not guilty verdict in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez and urged people to stand up to violence.

“But the way we show that we matter, the way that we show all the various people of color matter is by loving each other and doing something about it and not just talking about it. Not just waiting to see the media and press come when there’s a horrible thing,” Wonder said.

He went on to tell the crowd he’s tired of seeing so many lives cut short.

