State Patrol: 18 Arrested In Yanez Verdict Protests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Jeronimo Yanez verdict sparked peaceful protests overnight as groups of people gathered on Interstate 94 near Dale Street in St. Paul, leading to several arrests.

A jury found the former St. Anthony Police officer not guilty on all three counts related to the shooting of Philando Castile last July.

The protest went into the wee hours of the morning, with the Minnesota State Patrol officially gave the all-clear for opening up the freeway around 2 a.m.

A massive crowd spilled onto I-94 Friday night, closing all four lanes of traffic at about 10:30 p.m.

When it was all said and done, 18 people were arrested for unlawful assembly. The state patrol released their names Saturday morning:

Anna Marie Appelbaum, 58

Jeanelle Marie Carufel, 19

David James Clarey, 21

Samuel Jacob Doten, 23

Shijun Du, 25

Savah Irene Dye, 45

Mia Solange Holmes, 16

Jane Dodson Hornsby, 22

Cory Jeziorski, 25

Sheniah Josaphin Johnson, 18

Phoenix Caleb June, 17

Madelynn Rose Kerstetter, 20

Jeremy Howard Isiah Little, 24

Alexander Thomas Malm, 19

Olivia Mary Norpel, 16

Liam Anthony Spurrill, 16

Clinton Lamone Thomas, 31

John Ryan Waters, 29

Two of the people arrested are journalists: Clarey, from the Minnesota Daily, and Du, from City Pages.

GALLERY: Protesters Block Traffic On I-94 After Castile Verdict

There was also a heavy police presence throughout the protest. Authorities eventually started moving people off the freeway.

Law enforcement gave a series of warnings alerting people of potential arrest. Some did not listen and were taken into custody.

The state patrol estimates 1,500 people were in the initial demonstration that spilled onto the interstate.

In the last session at the State Capitol, lawmakers wanted to stiffen the penalties for protesting on freeways, but that bill never made it out of the legislature.

A group of protesters also made their way to the Governor’s residence, where they stayed until about 3 a.m. Saturday

There is now a large memorial dedicated to Castille at the scene of the fatal traffic stop In Falcon Heights.

People showed up and left signs and flowers near the sidewalk by the Minnesota State Fairgrounds soon after the verdict was announced.

There have not been any reported injuries from the demonstrations, and St. Paul police say no officers were hurt.