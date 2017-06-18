4 Things To Know: Another Yanez Protest, Update On Scalise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Number One: Protest At St. Anthony Police Department

A third day of protest is planned over the Jeronimo Yanez verdict.

Sunday’s demonstration will take place at noon outside of the St. Anthony Police Department, where Yanez was a police officer.

On Friday, a jury found Yanez not guilty in the shooting of Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

The St. Anthony Police Department fired Yanez shortly after.

Number Two: Boy, 3, Fatally Hit By Car

A St. Paul family is mourning the death of a three-year-old accidentally hit by a car driven by his mom.

Police say the 39-year-old was learning how to drive in the parking lot of Harding High School when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Hsa Kpaw Moo Ku was pinned against a large clothing collection box.

Number Three: Bodies Recovered Following Ship Collision

Several bodies have been found after a U.S. Navy ship collided with a merchant ship in the waters off Japan Saturday.

Seven sailors were missing.

The bodies found Saturday were in the ship’s flooded compartment.

The military hasn’t said exactly how many bodies have been recovered.

It’s not known yet why the two ships collided.

Number Four: Scalise Recovering

The lawmaker shot during baseball practice Wednesday has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) underwent another surgery Saturday.

The hospital says he is more responsive and speaking with family.