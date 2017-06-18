YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Chad Greenway Hosts Father’s Day Gridiron Gallop

June 18, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Chad Greenway, Father's Day, Gridiron Gallop, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of people spent Father’s Day morning raising money for youth athletics.

Chad Greenway’s Gridiron Gallop 5K Run-Walk was at Lake Nooks Park Sunday morning. It’s meant to be a fun and healthy way to spend time with or honor dads on Father’s days.

The event was hosted by former Minnesota Viking’s linebacker Chad Greenway and his wife, Jenni. Other players and cheerleaders came out and signed autographs.

Money raised from the event go to Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Youth Athletics.

