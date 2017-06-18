YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Shakopee Superintendent To Resign Monday

June 18, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Shakopee Public Schools, Superintendent Rod Thompson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities school superintendent is expected to step down from his post on Monday.

Earlier this year, Rod Thompson with the Shakopee School District said human error led to the district’s $4.5 million budget shortfall. The Star Tribune reports police started looking at his own spending last month.

The newspaper says a search warrant shows the superintendent used his district credit card to pay for a trip, a TV and online shopping accounts. Thompson reportedly gave police explanations for that.

A search warrant affidavit shows Thompson made $3,500-worth of personal purchases between March of 2015 and March of 2017.

He has not been formally charged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch