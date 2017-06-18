Shakopee Superintendent To Resign Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities school superintendent is expected to step down from his post on Monday.
Earlier this year, Rod Thompson with the Shakopee School District said human error led to the district’s $4.5 million budget shortfall. The Star Tribune reports police started looking at his own spending last month.
The newspaper says a search warrant shows the superintendent used his district credit card to pay for a trip, a TV and online shopping accounts. Thompson reportedly gave police explanations for that.
A search warrant affidavit shows Thompson made $3,500-worth of personal purchases between March of 2015 and March of 2017.
He has not been formally charged.